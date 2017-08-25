Mauritius: MRA Launches Individual Income Tax Filing Season 2017 and Taxpayer Satisfaction Survey

press release

The Mauritius Revenue Authority (MRA) launched the Individual Income Tax Filing Season 2017 and the Taxpayer Satisfaction Survey (TSS) yesterday at its head office in Port-Louis during a press conference.

The Acting Director General of the MRA, Mr M. Hannelas, underscored that the MRA is called upon to provide quality services to the public adding that it is crucial to adopt effective means of communication for all transactions. Thus, ICT contributes to a huge extent in MRA's efforts for efficient delivery of public services, he added.

Mr M. Hannelas stated that the E-filing services of MRA allow taxpayers to file their individual returns electronically with enhanced security features. Taxpayers, he stressed, are required to use their User ID (TAN) and password to access the system.

He also highlighted that the E-filing system acts as a time saving activity and improves the lives of taxpayers by facilitating administrative procedures. On this score, he appealed to the public to benefit from the E-filing system and to help the MRA to improve their services by participating in the TSS.

For his part, the Director of Operational Services Department of MRA, Mr D. Ramdin, recalled that the organisation has continuously modernised tax administration, enhanced voluntary compliance and improved revenue collection for the State since its inception in 2006. This demonstrates the willingness of MRA to encourage the use of ICT by taxpayers, he emphasised.

Regarding the E-filing system, Mr D. Ramdin explained that the objective of the MRA is to reach 100% submission of individual income tax electronically. He expressed his satisfaction to the fact that the latest figures of E-filing amount to 99%. This result, he added, has been achieved due to the synergy between the different departments of the MRA.

Taxpayer Satisfaction Survey

The TSS is an online Survey open to all persons filing their income tax returns electronically. It will cover an evaluation of MRA's services in four broad categories namely E-services, Payment facilities at the Cash Office, Customer Services and Telephony Services. It will be conducted from 24 August to 16 October 2017 and taxpayers will also have the possibility of participating in the E-filing Lucky Draw.