25 August 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Lilongwe Judicial Support Staff Resume Work Friday

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sylvester Kumwenda

Lilongwe — The striking support staff in the Lilongwe Judicial registry will resume work on Friday having failed to do so on Thursday after the cancelation of the judiciary support staff strike.

Three weeks ago, support staff in the judiciary went on strike to demand introduction of house allowances as part of their incentives as it is with magistrates and judges.

However, the striking staff failed to resume work on Thursday as instructed.

On the day, support staff from Lilongwe registry and courts' premises were engaged in a meeting that lasted close to three hours.

"Members of staff from Lilongwe registry wanted clarification from (us) the union leaders on some issues. That is why we had this meeting and we have addressed them on the same.

"We have advised them to resume work tomorrow (Friday)," Andy Haliwa, spokesperson for the Judiciary Support staff told journalists after the meeting.

She said support staff in the Mzuzu and Zomba registries are expected to follow suit after similar discussions on Friday (tomorrow) and Monday next week.

He said since the strike was announced through the media, the union felt it was important for them to visit all these registries starting with the Lilongwe registry.

Haliwa indicated that only messengers at the Lilongwe registry will commence work on Friday saying the courts premises are dirty and need cleaning up for the structures to be conducive for public use.

The rest of the staff will resume work on Monday, August 28.

When asked to highlight some of the issues discussed during meeting, Haliwa only said the union intends to go back to the court following recommendations made by Senior Counsel Mordecai Msiska.

"What I can say is that when we go back to court and the court rules in our favour, I believe we will put down our tools again," he said.

Malawi

New Dates to Be Fixed for Chaponda's Corruption Case

The graft busting body, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has said they will seek new dates for the trial of George… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.