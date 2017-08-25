Lilongwe — The striking support staff in the Lilongwe Judicial registry will resume work on Friday having failed to do so on Thursday after the cancelation of the judiciary support staff strike.

Three weeks ago, support staff in the judiciary went on strike to demand introduction of house allowances as part of their incentives as it is with magistrates and judges.

However, the striking staff failed to resume work on Thursday as instructed.

On the day, support staff from Lilongwe registry and courts' premises were engaged in a meeting that lasted close to three hours.

"Members of staff from Lilongwe registry wanted clarification from (us) the union leaders on some issues. That is why we had this meeting and we have addressed them on the same.

"We have advised them to resume work tomorrow (Friday)," Andy Haliwa, spokesperson for the Judiciary Support staff told journalists after the meeting.

She said support staff in the Mzuzu and Zomba registries are expected to follow suit after similar discussions on Friday (tomorrow) and Monday next week.

He said since the strike was announced through the media, the union felt it was important for them to visit all these registries starting with the Lilongwe registry.

Haliwa indicated that only messengers at the Lilongwe registry will commence work on Friday saying the courts premises are dirty and need cleaning up for the structures to be conducive for public use.

The rest of the staff will resume work on Monday, August 28.

When asked to highlight some of the issues discussed during meeting, Haliwa only said the union intends to go back to the court following recommendations made by Senior Counsel Mordecai Msiska.

"What I can say is that when we go back to court and the court rules in our favour, I believe we will put down our tools again," he said.