25 August 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Agribank to Offer Free Mentorship

Tagged:

Related Topics

Agribank will provide free mentorships to farmers in order to facilitate transferring skills and knowledge.

In a statement to the media yesterday, Agribank's manager for Agricultural Advisory Services Division, Elaine Smith said the mentorship programme will be offered to identified farmers on condition they sign a mentorship and training agreement.

Smith said the farmers would be attached to a mentor based on the location or operational zone of the mentor, to maintain regular contact for personalised advice and guidance centred on the farmer's needs.

The mentoring will be based on commitment and mutual trust between the mentor and the client for it to be effective, she said.

The first component, Smith explained, will be conducted on a one-on-one basis for a transfer of personalised skills and knowledge between the mentor and the farmer.

The other approach will be a group mentorship, where farmers in a particular area form a group to be mentored as a single unit.

"This group approach promotes and enhances support networks, sharing experiences, and exchange of skills and knowledge among clients," said Smith.

She said there would also be services to be offered under the Agricultural Advisory Services Division in support of up-scaling farmers' productivity.

- Nampa

Namibia

'Former Colonisers Must Pay for Lost Land'

Swanu parliamentarian Usutuaije Maamberua said the national land conference scheduled for next month must devise… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.