Namibia: Action At Last for Brave Gladiators

The Brave Gladiators make their long-awaited return to competitive action when they take on Swaziland in a friendly match on Saturday, 18 months since they last kicked a ball in anger.

The match, at the NFA technical centre, is part of preparations for the upcoming Cosafa women's championship in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, for both teams. The Swazis will also face the Young Gladiators in another warm-up match on Sunday.

The match will give new senior national team head coach Brian Isaacs the opportunity to gauge the competitive readiness of his rusty side beset by injuries.

The encounter also gives the new faces in the 21-member squad a chance to impress Isaacs and be considered in his plans for next month's Cosafa championship.

Saturday's match starts at 15h00, with admission set at only N$3.

"I have to see what I have and how regional football is, and then plan what we need to do in terms of going into Cosafa. Expectations for Cosafa will be premature to state now. I have to use my knowledge and experience," Isaacs told the NFA website.

The Gladiators were drawn against three-time winners South Africa, Lesotho and Botswana in Group C.

They face Botswana in their first Cosafa game on 13 September.

"The girls have been inactive for a long time, and I need to see what I can work with, and what changes need to be made before we go to Zimbabwe," Isaacs stated.

Meanwhile, the Young Gladiators, coached by Mervin Mbakera, will use their match against Swaziland to prepare for next month's 2018 Fifa under-20 World Cup qualifying tie against South Africa.

Brave Gladiators - Agnes Kauzuu, Melisa Matheus, Mamie Kasaona, Ndapewa Katuta, Stacey Naris, Ester Amukwaya, Anna-Marie Shikusho, Juliana Skrywer, Juliana Blou, Lovisa Mulunga, Vistoria Shangula, Memory Ngonda, Twanyanyukwa Astino, Martina Tjauha, Twelikondjela Amukoto, Lorraine Jossop, Elmarie Fredericks, Naemy Haindongo, Elina Uulumbu, Sarafina Nakashole and Lydia Naluno.

Young Gladiators - Batista Kasume, Veronica van Wyk, Anna Shaende, Vanessa !Noreses, Nguvi Kahitu, Iyaloo Rooi, Lydiana Nanamus, Beverly Uueziua, Asteria Angula, Kylie Van Wyk, Memory Ngonda, Cezaria Laksmann, Julia Rutjindo, Ousie Gowases, Kamunikire Tjituka, Sharon Pieters, Mbitjita Mungunda, Laesa Hanse, Lillie Kasheeta, Alicia Gertze, Selma Enkali, Helena Shuumbwa, Ivonne Kooper, Ignacia Haoses and Natasha Vekarapi.