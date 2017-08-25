Namibia: Ambunda Parts Ways With Nestor Sunshine Academy

Former World Boxing Organisation (WBO) and International Boxing Organisation (IBO) world champion, Paulus 'The Rock' Ambunda has parted ways with the MTC Nestor Sunshine Boxing and Fitness Academy.

Ambunda, who became a double world champion while at Sunshine, last fought in June 2016 when he lost his IBO Super Bantamweight world title during a unification fight against Mexican, Moises Flores at Ramatex Complex in Windhoek.

He is now a new member of the Salute Boxing Academy.

The boxer who made his professional debut on 30 June 2007 when he beat fellow Namibian Johannes Gabriel in Swakopmund told Nampa on Thursday his decision to move camps was motivated by his age.

"I have no personal problems with the Sunshine camp, I just think the time has come for me to move on because I am not getting any younger and there are still more things I want to achieve in life as a boxer," he said.

He added that an official announcement for his decision to move camps will be made on Monday at a media conference.

Ambunda is the second to move camps from the MTC Nestor Sunshine Boxing and Fitness Academy to Salute Boxing Academy.

World Boxing Federation (WBF) Welterweight world title holder Bethuel "Tyson" Ushona was the first.

Speaking to this agency on Thursday, chairperson, trainer and promoter of the MTC Nestor Sunshine Boxing and Fitness Academy, Nestor Tobias said he was not aware of the boxer changing camps.

"This is the first time I am hearing that Ambunda is not with our stable. But, let's wait maybe there is more news that I am not aware of," said Tobias.

He said he would wait to hear if there were other reasons why Ambunda had left his camp before commenting on the matter.

