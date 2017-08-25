The Namibia Premier League clubs appear to be getting along at last as the return of top-flight football edges closer, following the successful adoption of a new constitution, and setting the wheels in motion for the election of a new leadership.

The NPL on Thursday announced that an updated constitution was "unanimously adopted" at an extraordinary general assembly held in Windhoek on Saturday.

The manual on rules and regulations for the 2017 season was also approved at the same meeting by all members.

"The meeting decided to hold an elective congress on 2 September to elect a new chairperson and executive committee for the NPL. Congress will also decide when the league will kick off," said the league's chief administrator, Josua Hoëbeb.

The new leadership is expected to resume sponsorship talks with shortlisted potential investors MTC, FNB and Namibia Breweries, who indicated that they will only listen to proposals from a united NPL.

"Arrangements for the nomination of candidates have also already been put in motion, including the appointment of an independent electoral officer to oversee and ensure that the election process is free from undue influence," said Hoëbeb.

The nomination period runs until Tuesday.

The NPL is also in consultation with the Namibia Football Association over the change of the country's football season. In January, the NFA's executive committee resolved to change the Namibian football calendar to run from 1 February to 30 November.

The soccer season traditionally runs from August to May.

"We are working hand in hand with the NFA to find an amicable solution so that football can start as soon as possible," Hoëbeb stated.

The newfound cooperation between administrators will be music to the ears of the country's long-suffering football lovers who had lost faith in their leadership ability.

Getting member clubs, and the NFA, to sit around the same table has proven to be a challenge, with several walkouts reported over the last few months when differences almost resulted in physical altercations.

The latest meeting was conducted incident-free, with delegates keen to put aside their differences in a bid to see football return.

"Everything went smoothly. The members are on the same page and all want football to start again, so the cooperation is there," Hoebeb said.