Detectives from CIO Law and Order Division Tuesday summoned and questioned journalist Pamenus Tuso for allegedly allowing a UK-based Zimbabwean opposition leader to hold his press briefing at the Bulawayo Press Club.

Tuso chairs the Bulawayo Press Club which hosted Zimbabwe Economic Freedom Fighters (ZEFF)'s Innocent Ndibali (38) on Friday evening.

On the day, police immediately pounced on the British passport holder soon after launching his party and charged him with violating Zimbabwean immigration laws.

Police argue that the Zimbabwe born opposition leader acted outside provisions of his 14 day holiday visa through his media briefing.

However, police did not end with his arrest as they went on to summon Tuso over the event.

"They recorded statements in the presence of my lawyer. They wanted to know who had invited him to the Bulawayo Media Centre," Tuso said Tuesday on his return from the police station.

"After my interrogation, they then said they will phone me but I was not charged."

Tuso was accompanied to Bulawayo Central Police Station by his lawyer Vivian Chikomo from Dube, Tichaona and Tsvangirai Law Firm.

"They indicated that they wanted me to testify in court on whether he had been invited to the Media Centre or he came on his own," said the journalist who was made to spend an hour at the police station.

"Police said he (Ndibali) had insisted in having been invited, something which I never denied as indeed I invited him to come and address journalists."

Zimbabwean journalists are anxious about what they find to be an emerging trend of police harassment amid fears the environment could turn tenser as the country approaches the 2018 elections.

In March this year, NewsDay editor Wisdom Mudzungairi and reporter Richard Chidza were arrested on charges of undermining or insulting President Robert Mugabe trough a story which centred on the Zimbabwean leader's deteriorating health.

Freelance journalists Garikai Chaunza and Frank Chikowore were also in June arrested while covering the invasion of a white owned farm in Rusape.

NewsDay's Obey Munayiti, Abigail Matsikidze, Shepherd Tozvireva and company driver Ralph Phiri were arrested and assaulted by plain clothes police officers who were accusing them of taking pictures in the Harare Central CBD July this year.

The continued harassment of journalists has received wide condemnation from progressive forces who view this as an attempt to suppress citizens' freedom of expression.