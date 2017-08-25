Malawi: Media Essential in Tackling Malnutrition - World Vision

Zomba — The media has been described as an essential tool that has the potential to highlight issues concerning malnutrition and child health.

World Vision Associate Director (South), Jane Makina made the remarks on Thursday in Zomba during a media orientation aimed at equipping journalists with skills in nutrition and health reporting.

She urged the media to take keen interest in reporting malnutrition and child health issues considering their implications on the nation's development.

"Malnutrition issues are yet to find their rightful place and that is why we have engaged the media because they are crucial in policy implementation. We also believe that there is enough space in the media that can help us profile such issues," said Makina.

In his remarks, Blantyre District Health Officer (DHO), Dr. Medson Matchaya, said government was on track in tackling issues of under and over nutrition.

"We have managed to reduce stunting from 48 percent in the year 2000 to 37 percent. This is an achievement because for people to change their mindset on how best they can consume nutritious food accordingly is a challenge. Change is a gradual process," said the DHO.

In his remarks, one of the facilitators of the training, James Chavula, who works for Nation Publications Limited urged Journalists to analyze real life situations when writing their stories saying they have the power to inform the masses with factual and important information.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), under nutrition, which is associated with low income and poverty, contributes to one third of child deaths globally.

The 2015/16 Demographic Health Survey (DHS) indicates that 12 percent of children in the country are born with low weight due to nutritional issues which is consequently expensive to manage.