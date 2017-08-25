Namibia: Cycling Fever Grips Windhoek As Tour Starts

THE Tour de Windhoek has seen a big response from local and international cyclists with about 170 riders due to start when the three-day tour gets underway on Friday morning.

A total of 14 men's teams, including four from South Africa and one from the Democratic Republic of Congo, as well as five women's teams have entered the tour, which will cover about 400km and will consist of five stages over three days.

Besides that, about 70 individual cyclists will also compete in the 'Tour de Windhoek Light' which covers about 200km and three stages over the three days.

One of the organisers, Leander Borg said the response had been fantastic.

"The response has been overwhelming. We were hoping for about ten teams but now we got four international teams and five women's teams which is quite amazing; we didn't think there would be such a big demand," he said.

The Tour de Windhoek is Namibia's oldest international cycle tour, having started in 1990, but it has died down a few times and had to be revived again over the years. This will be the fourth time that the tour has been revived, but with Hollard Insurance and Pupkewitz Holdings on board as the main sponsors, hopefully this edition will last longer.

Some of the top teams that will be in action include Team Pro Touch from South Africa, which includes Nolan Hoffmann, who won the Namibian Cycle Classic last year, James Fourie, Jay Julies and Mitchell Elliot.

The contenders amongst the Namibian teams include Team Get Graphics, Team MBM and Team Kia Elite.

Team Get Graphics consists of Ingram Cuff, Horst Neumann, Adriaan Maartens, Heiko Diehl and Christo Swartz, while Team MBM includes Namibia's national mountain bike champion Xavier Papo, Denzil de Koe, Tjipe Murangi, Charl du Plooy and Shan Wilson from South Africa.

Team Kia Elite includes two UCT students in Martin Freyer and Matthew How Saw Keng, as well as Schalk van der Merwe, Kobus Smit and Drikus Coetzee, the current leader in the Gravel and Dirt Mountain Bike series.

Amongst the women, Team R&R Importers consisting of Anneke Steenkamp, Michelle Doman, Antje Tietz, Tersia van Zyl and Maike Bochert should start as the favourites, although Team Zimmerman VW Cats, which includes national MB champion Michelle Vorster could also be contenders.

According to Borg, the tour will have the same format as international tours such as the Tour de France.

"There will be podium awards each day, with the general classification leader receiving the yellow jersey; the best sprinter gets the green jersey; the best climber, the polka dot jersey and so on."

The tour starts on Friday morning at 08h00 with the first stage consisting of a road race on the Dordanis Road covering 100km, while the second stage consists of a team time trial at 16h00 on the Western Bypass in the vicinity of Elisenheim.

Stage Three and the second road race starts at 08h00 on Saturday morning with a controlled start in front of Hollard Insurance, before the cyclists go out on the Western Bypass and up to Dobra North where they will do a few loops, while Stage Four consists of a kermesse in the vicinity of Pupkewitz Megabuild.

The final stage takes place at the Tony Rust Race Track on Sunday morning, with the cyclists doing a few laps on the track, while they will also ride through the informal settlement, Sewende Laan, before returning to Tony Rust to finish the tour. The prize giving ceremony will be held at the track at about 11h00, while the total prize money will amount to N$143 000.