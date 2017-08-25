Former Zimbabwe Cricket National Team captain Andy Flower has been appointed to coach International Cricket Council World X1 team that will play against Pakistan in a three Twenty T20 series set for next month in Lahore.

Flower is also the former England Cricket National Team coach.

The matches are being used to revive cricket in Pakistan eight years on after the terrorist attack on the Sri Lanka team.

Despite a good show recently by the Zimbabwe national team, no Zimbabwean is in the select team.

The 14 member team will be captained by South African Du Plessis with Hashim Amla, Morne Morkel, David Miller and Imran Tahir among some of his team mates in the World X1.

Other players in the team are Australians George Bailey, Ben Cutting and wicketkeeper Tim Piane, with West Indies providing two players.

Countries such as Bangladesh, New Zealand and Sri Lanka have one player each.

The Federation of International Cricketers' Association's report said it is now safe to play in Pakistan.

Flower holds the record for the highest career test runs for Zimbabwe with 4794 from 63 matches at an average of 51.54.

His 232 against India in Naigpur is the second highest by an individual at that level second only to David Houghton's 266 at home to Sri Lank 7 years earlier.

His 6786 runs in 213 matches is also the highest ever by a Zimbabwean.

Flower went onto achieve success as England team director winning the 2010 ICC World 20 tournament in the West Indies as well the Ashes in 2010/11 and 2013.

Flower was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2011 for services to sport.

Towards the end of his playing career, Flower together with teammate Henry Olonga, wore black armbands during the 2003 Cricket World cup match against Namibia to protest against President Robert Mugabe's bad policies.