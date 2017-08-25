Lesotho has been elected to serve on the executive board of World Food Programme (WFP) for a three year term beginning 1 January 2018 to 31 December 2020.

The Executive Board is the WFP's governing body which oversees WFP's humanitarian and development food aid activities to deserving countries all over the world.

The 36-member board meets three times each year at WFP Headquarters in Rome, Italy.

WFP yesterday confirmed to the Lesotho Times, Lesotho's election to the prestigious board.

"The United Nations Economic and Social Council, elected Lesotho to the WFP Executive Board for a three- year term by acclamation from 1 January 2018 to December 2020," WFP official, Cristina Salvi, said on behalf of the WFP Executive Board.

Ms Salvi said Lesotho was nominated by the African Group of countries.

This is not the first time that Lesotho will be on the board as it is currently doing so to complete the term of Swaziland which resigned in April this year due to other pressing international commitments.

"Lesotho was endorsed in April 2017 to take its place on the Board to complete the term of membership of Swaziland who resigned as they have another mission covering Rome-based agencies including WFP in Geneva (Switzerland) which makes it difficult to attend all the meetings of the Executive Board in Rome.

"Thus, Lesotho became a member from April 2017 up to the end of the term of Swaziland on 31 December 2017," Ms Salvi said.

Mr Salvi said the board has 36 members, 18 who are elected by the Economic and Social Council and 18 by the Food and Agricultural Organisation Council. Each state member serves a three-year term and is eligible for re-election.

"The broader WFP membership includes both board members and observers. The members of the executive board are elected for a term of three years from among African States, Asian States, Latin American and Caribbean States, Economically Developed States and East European States."

Executive board functions include:

evolving and coordinating short-term and longer-term food aid policies

providing intergovernmental supervision and direction to the management of WFP

reviewing, modifying and approving programmes, projects and activities submitted to it by the Executive Director. In respect to such approvals, however, it may delegate to the Executive Director such authority as it may specify

reviewing, modifying and approving the budgets of programmes, projects and activities, and review the administration and execution of approved programmes, projects and activities of WFP

reporting annually on WFP's programmes, projects and activities including major decisions of the Board to the substantive session of the Economic and Social Council and the Council of FAO.