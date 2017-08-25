Lesotho: Scott Trial Postponed Again

The double ritual murder trial of Koalabata resident Lehlohonolo Scott and his mother, 'Malehlohonolo was postponed yet again, this time to 5 September, 2017 after their lawyer, Advocate Thulo Hoeane, was reported ill yesterday.

The case which was scheduled to proceed from Tuesday until tomorrow in the High Court, has been postponed on numerous occasions as a result of 'Malehlohonolo's ill health.

Lehlohonolo and his mother are facing charges of allegedly murdering two Koalabata boys whose mutilated bodies were discovered in 2012.

The case failed to proceed on 21 March 2017 after 'Malehlohonolo was taken ill and diagnosed as suffering from tuberculosis.

The case was postponed to 2 May 2017 but failed to proceed, resulting in a further postponement to 24 July this year because 'Malehlohonolo was still unfit to stand trial.

And again on 24 July, the case failed to proceed because 'Malehlohonolo was still unwell.

The case was eventually postponed to Tuesday this week when it failed to take off, this time on account of Advocate Hoeane's illness.

Lehlohonolo (30) and his mother 'Malehlohonolo (60) are accused of the murder of fellow Koalabata residents, Moholobela Seetsa (13) and Mohata (22) in January and June 2012 respectively.

The Scotts were arrested on 12 July 2012 following the discovery of Seetsa and Mohata's mutilated bodies in Koalabata. The mutilation of the bodies led to speculation the two had been killed for ritual purposes.

Lehlohonolo has previously complained of unfair treatment, claiming in his December 2016 court testimony that prior to his arrest, the police used unprintable insults depicting his mother's private parts while they allegedly manhandled and accused him of being a member of the-then opposition, All Basotho Convention political party.

In addition to murder, Lehlohonolo also faces the charge of unlawful escape from Maseru Central Prison on 14 October 2012 while awaiting trial.

After almost two years on the run, Lehlohonolo was arrested in Durban on 6 April 2014 and lost his fight against extradition in the Verulam Magistrate's Court on 5 May, 2015.

He was extradited to Lesotho on 21 October 2015, where he awaits finalisation of his trials in custody.

For her part, 'Malehlohonolo was released on stringent bail conditions in August 2013.