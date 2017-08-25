Popular Zimdancehall chanter Soul Jah Love has taken the dancehall scene by storm with his great tunes.

His fans in Beitbridge have been eagerly waiting for his show in the border town and their prayers will be answered on September 1 when he performs at Pagomba Café.

Soul Jah Love will share the stage with Progress Chipfumo at a show that is likely to be a showdown of talents.

Chipfumo has thrilled at many of his shows and he will be returning to Beitbridge where he has performed several times before.

But the main attraction will be Soul Jah Love who is ruling the dancehall scene. His fans will be waiting for him to belt out "Pamamonya Ipapo" and "Zvinhu" among other of his popular hits.

"Pamamonya Ipapo" remains popular in Beitbridge and it is an anthem at most public entertainment places.

The show is likely to be a full house because people have been asking about the event since it was announced.

An official at Pagomba Café said they are ready for a big crowd.

"We have held many shows that have been packed and the feedback we are getting shows that the gig will be big. Soul Jah Love is making waves in Beitbridge and most people are waiting for this show.

"We have prepared well for the show and we are waiting for the big show," he said.