25 August 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Kalimbwe's Trial Pushed to Next Year

By Sakeus Iikela

Expelled University of Namibia student leader Joseph Kalimbwe's trial has been postponed to 12 June next year after an investigation against him was completed.

Kalimbwe, who appeared in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court on charges of fraud and forgery yesterday, was arrested in May this year after Unam declared that he was not a registered student.

The institution argued that Kalimbwe had used forged documents to secure accommodation at the campus and was, therefore, occupying its premises illegally.

He was released on bail of N$1000 with conditions that he surrenders all his travel documents to the police, and that he shall not apply for new travel documents until the case is finalised.

He was also ordered to report to the Windhoek police station every Friday.

Kalimbwe's lawyer, Kadhila Amoomo, yesterday confirmed that the investigations had been concluded. The case was postponed to next year for plea and trial.

