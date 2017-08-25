Luanda — The main Angolan opposition UNITA party Thursday in Luanda contested the provisional results of Wednesday's general election released by the National Electoral Commission (CNE).

The CNE is "wrong" and the results announced are "fake", said UNITA's representative, José Pedro Catchiungo.

The provisional results of the 23 August general election indicate the ruling MPLA party as winner with 64,57 percent of the votes cast.

According to the CNE, the election results released until Thursday evening indicate that MPLA got 2.8 million votes, against UNITA's 1.4 million in the second position with 24,4 percent.

The same provisional results place CASA-CE coalition, that is also disputing the CNE figures, in the third position with 8,56 percent of the votes cast.

Opposition PRS follows with 1,37 percent of the votes, FNLA with 0,95 and APN (0,52 percent).

The provisional results in respect correspond to the counting of votes from 16,692 ((63,74 percent) of estimated 25,474 voting tables.

Until Thursday, 5.9 million (63,74 percent) votes had been counted, out of a total of 9.3 million registered voters.

23,17 percent are estimated to have abstained.