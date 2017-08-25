Luanda — The first provisional results of the 23 August general election released Thursday in Luanda by the National Electoral Commission (CNE) were received with jubilance at the headquarters of the ruling MPLA party here.

Reacting to the CNE announcement that places the ruling party in the first position with 64,57 percent of the votes cast, the organisation's secretary for international relations, Julião Mateus Paulo "Dino Matrosse", said the results are the consequence of the work done by the militants at all levels.

He stated as well that although those are not the last results, they are comfortable and follow the hard work done by the militants and consolidated during the pre-election campaign period.

In his turn, the MPLA Central Committee member and Angolan ambassador to Argentina, Hermínio Escórcio, said the party's election results reflect a hard-work victory and shows the greatness of the organisation and the speed it applies in all its social bodies.

"MPLA is a consistent party based on the people," said Hermínio Escórcio, who urged the losers to be patient and get organised to face the huge opponent that brings together all wills of the Angolan people.