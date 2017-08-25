South Africa: Basic Education and Constitutional Hill Commemorate Women's Day, 25 Aug

press release

DBE and Constitutional Hill celebrate The Year of OR Tambo

The Department of Basic Education in partnership with Constitutional Hill, will commemorate Women's Day in celebration of two women stalwarts, Mrs Charlotte Maxeke and Mrs Adelaide Tambo. They will be honoured for their various contributions to the struggle and liberation of South Africa at Constitutional Hill, Johannesburg on Friday, 25th August 2017.

Women's day is commemorated annually in August as a tribute to more than 20 000 women who marched to the Union Buildings on 9 August 1956 in protest against the extension of pass laws to women, hence Mrs Adelaide Tambo and Mrs Maxeke participated in the march.

The Maxeke and Tambo families will be part of this prestigious event and will engage with Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga during this celebration. A tour to the female cells at the Constitution Hill will be organised for all learners at the event. The role of women in contributing to the education system in shaping the future of girl child will also be addressed.

Issued by: Department of Basic Education