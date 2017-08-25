Uganda: Migrants Globally Can Send Money to Major Mobile Wallets in Tanzania, Uganda and Nigeria

TerraPay, the world's first mobile payments switch and Instant Cash, one of the fastest growing money transfer companies in the world, have teamed up to enable real-time cross border money transfers to mobile wallets.

Powered by TerraPay's global clearing and settlement service for mobile wallets, the partnership will make cross-border money transfer faster and convenient for the migrants.

Instant Cash's global agent network expanded their service offerings by offering cross-border transfers to mobile wallets, which is powering growth in many emerging markets. In the initial rollout, TerraPay has enabled Instant Cash customers to send remittances to mobile wallets in Nigeria, Tanzania and Uganda. In Nigeria, migrants can send money to any mobile number as well as bank accounts.

In Tanzania, migrants will be able to send remittances directly to Vodacom M-Pesa, Tigo Pesa, Airtel Money and Zantel Ezy Pesa wallets. In Uganda, the friends and families of the migrants can receive money in their MTN and Airtel Money wallets. The service is expected to expand shortly in other countries in Africa which have a very high adoption of mobile money.

Ambar Sur, Founder & CEO of TerraPay commented in a press statement, "We are excited to work with Instant Cash to provide millions of customers with access to fast, convenient and secure options to send money. Mobile Money plays an important role in bringing the financially excluded into the formal economy and drive remittances through formal channels. Our strategic partnership will bring the convenience of Mobile wallets to the global customer base of Instant Cash, making cross-border remittances faster, accessible and cheaper for the consumers."

he partnership, Philip C Daniel, Acting CEO of Instant Cash said, "At Instant Cash we take pride in being able to offer our customers and our agents world class service and the availability of the latest technology in the money transfer business. Thus, we are very excited to announce our partnership with TerraPay. We are looking at expanding our customer base in Uganda, Nigeria and Tanzania through this strategic partnership. This means we are now able to widen our mobile money wallet reach into relevant African markets that have expat populations in the GCC. It's time for Africa."