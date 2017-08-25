Luanda — The provisional results of the Wednesday's election released on Thursday in Luanda by the National Electoral Commission give victory to the ruling MPLA party with 64,57 percent, earning it 145 of the 220-seat Parliament.

The provisional counting places the main opposition UNITA party in the second position with 24,04 percent and 48 seats in the National Assembly (Angolan Parliament).

CASA-CE coalition follows with 8,56 percent (15 MPs), PRS with 1,37 percent (two MPS), FNLA with 0,95 percent (one MP) and APN with 0,52 percent.

According to the CNE, the election results released until Thursday evening indicate that MPLA got 2.8 million votes, against UNITA's 1.4 million in the second position with 24,4 percent.

The provisional results in respect correspond to the counting of votes from 16,692 ((63,74 percent) of estimated 25,474 voting tables.