Luanda — The ruling MPLA party received naturally the provisional results of the Wednesday's general election released by the National Electoral Commission on Thursday giving it an overwhelming majority.

The ruling party also praised the electoral administration bodies for the level of organisation showed in the process.

According to the MPLA secretary for political affairs, João Martins, the data earlier on released by the party's members at the polling stations already gave his organisation an overwhelming win.

Data released on Thursday by the CNE placed the MPLA party and its presidential candidates, João Loureçco, in the first position with 2.8 million votes, corresponding to 64,57 percent.

After counting 5.9 million of the total 9.3 million votes, the CNE gave 63,74 percent of the votes cast to the ruling party, followed by main opposition UNITA with 1.0 million votes corresponding to 24,4 percent and 48 parliamentary seats.

CASA-CE coalition follows with 8,56 percent (15 MPs), PRS with 1,37 percent (two MPS), FNLA with 0,95 percent (one MP) and APN with 0,52 percent.