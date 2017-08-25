South Africa: Presidency On Postponement of Western Cape Youth Development and Career Expo

press release

The Western Cape Youth Development and Career Expo scheduled for Saturday, 26 August 2017 has been postponed to a date in September, which will be communicated following confirmation among all stakeholders.

The expo was scheduled to be staged at the Khayelitsha Campus of the False Bay Technical and Vocational Education and Training College.

Unforeseen difficulties with logistics have regrettably necessitated postponement of the event to a later date.

The Office of the Deputy President regrets the postponement and wishes to assure learners in the Western Cape that on the new date, they will benefit from the expo as a showcase of opportunities that can change their lives for the better.

The Office of the Deputy President also expresses its appreciation to partners and sponsors who had availed their resources and services to assist young people in the Western Cape.

Issued by: The Presidency