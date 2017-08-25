South Africa: Deputy President Takes Parliament to Free State

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa will today address the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) during the Taking Parliament to the People programme in the Free State.

"Taking Parliament to the People is aimed at deepening oversight between the executive and the legislature to strengthen and ensure quality service delivery to communities," said the Presidency.

The Deputy President will be supported by members of the NCOP, Cabinet Ministers and members of the provincial legislature at the Kaizer Sebothelo Stadium in Botshabelo.

The theme of this year's programme is "Deepening Parliamentary Oversight for the Delivery of Quality Services to the People" which coincides with Parliament's annual theme: "Celebrating 20 years of the Constitution and 20 years since the establishment of the NCOP".

This week, the NCOP is meeting with stakeholders ranging from national and provincial departments, local municipalities and various entities to assess progress in the provision of services such as health, education, electricity, water and sanitation, among others.

Deputy President Ramaphosa will receive a report on site visits and public hearings that enabled interaction between the public, members of the NCOP, the Free State provincial legislature and national and provincial leadership.