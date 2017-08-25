24 August 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: ANC Leadership Race - Dlamini-Zuma's Incredible Marikana Misstep

As the race to be the next ANC leader and possibly (but no longer necessarily presumably) the next President of the country enters the four-month sprint, the space in which candidates can make mistakes is growing smaller. Big mistakes made now will be harder to recover from, because there is less time to change the narrative. At the same time, many people are waiting for President Jacob Zuma to do something to upset the playing field, or change the narrative. In the middle of all of this, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has made a mistake. She went to Marikana and was told that she was not wanted there. This adds to the available evidence that her campaign is not going well. By STEPHEN GROOTES.

Marikana is a difficult place for establishment politicians. The EFF's Julius Malema has made inroads there, partly because of his anti-establishment stance, and his public image of siding with those excluded by the system. The UDM's Bantu Holomisa has also established credibility, perhaps because his stronghold in the Eastern Cape allows him to mix with miners who were originally from that province. But the DA's Mmusi Maimane has had trouble. And of course, it is almost a no-go...

