25 August 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Fortune FC Slash Gambia Wafu Squad in Warm-Up Clash

By Lamin Darboe

The newly-promoted Gambia Football Federation domestic division one league side Fortune FC on Tuesday beat The Gambia WAFU Squad 3-1 in a test game played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

The Farato-based football club defeated the home-based Scorpions 2-1 in their first warm-up clash last Friday prior to their Tuesday's encounter.

Coach Omar Sise and his charges slipped to Fortune FC for the second time in a row as part of their preparations for the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations to be hosted in Ghana next month.

The Gambia will face host Ghana in the opening game of the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations on 9 September 2017 in Cape Coast.

It would be recalled that The Gambia WAFU squad walloped Jarra Soma Best Eleven Selection 5-0 in their first test match played at the Jarra Soma Mini Stadium before losing to Fortune FC 2-1 and 3-1 respectively in their second and third test matches recently.

