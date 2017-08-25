Gambia: UK Celebrates Success of Gambian Chevening Scholars

UK Ambassador to The Gambia, Sharon Wardle, hosted a reception to celebrate the success of the seven young Gambians who have been awarded Chevening Scholarships to study in the United Kingdom.

The Chevening Programme is the UK Government's global scholarship programme offering access to Master's degree courses in universities across the UK for scholars with ambition and leadership potential.

Ambassador Wardle was joined by senior members of the Government of The Gambia, Chevening Alumni and distinguished guests, in congratulating the scholars and wishing them the very best of luck as they depart to the United Kingdom to start their studies.

In her address she spoke of the wonderful opportunity the scholarships present both for the individual scholars and for the future of the Gambia, as they develop skills and expertise in areas of vital importance to the country's national development plan.

Ambassador Wardle said how proud she was of this example of strong UK-Gambia partnership and friendship, and encouraged the scholars to be "ambassadors" for the new Gambia.

Aji Yamundow Jagne, who will be studying Transport Planning and Management, said: "I am beyond excited to be the recipient of this prestigious scholarship. Anyone who knows me knows how much I value education and how badly I wanted to pursue a Master's. This is a dream come true for me and I can't wait to begin my Chevening journey."

Adama Cham, who will be pursuing a Master's in Methods of Social Research, said: "I feel exceedingly elated to be an awardee of such a prestigious scholarship to pursue a Master's degree in one of UK's renowned universities, thanks to the UK government. This is indeed another giant leap forward in pursuit of my career aspirations. It is also a perfect opportunity to learn new skills and network with myriad of future young leaders around the globe."

Ramou Sonko, who will be undertaking a masters in Social Policy, when asked what a Chevening scholarship meant to her, said: "Being awarded a Chevening scholarship is not only a life changing opportunity, but it will also increase my knowledge in Social Policy and give me a chance to meet and network with various people from different parts of the world. Thanks to the Chevening secretariat and the UK government for making my dream become a reality."

Almameh Manga, who will be studying Human Rights and Criminal Justice, said: "I must state without a speck of doubt that this is a wonderful moment in my life and my family as well. Here I am today preparing for a life changing journey in the UK. Thanks to Chevening for making my dreams come true. I encourage those that possess potential leadership skills to apply."

Adama Njie, who will be undertaking studies in Gender and Development, said: "It is such an honor and privilege to be chosen as a Chevening awardee, as it gives me the chance and opportunity to have the best education available in my chosen field, and to be part of an alumni network which provides a great opportunity for career growth and development."

Mansour Jobe, who will concentrate on Human Rights Law, said: "I am honoured to be considered for the prestigious Chevening Scholarship to pursue an LLM in Human Rights Law in one of UK's leading Universities for the 2017/2018 academic year. This would give me the opportunity to interact and share experience with peers from around the world and develop a strong professional and international network via its alumni."

Another Chevening Scholar, Matarr Touray, who will pursue a Master's in Economics and Finance for Development, said: "I am eternally grateful to Chevening for the Scholarship. It is the culmination of a rigorous and thorough selection process, but the rewards are well worth the effort. I hope to be a part of a vibrant Chevening Alumni that are currently in The Gambia and to contribute significantly to the socio-economic development of The Gambia."

Applications for Chevening Scholarships for the 2018/2019 academic year are now open to Gambian students and will remain open until 7 November. All eligible persons are encouraged to apply via - www.chevening.org/apply