Sierra Leone: Dover Athletic Confirms Aziz Deen-Conteh

English National League club, Dover Athletic, on Thursday confirmed the signing of Sierra Leone left-back, Aziz Deen-Conteh.

The 24-year-old, who puts pen to paper for the Whites will wear the number 27 shirt and could possibly be in line for his debut against Macclesfield Town on Friday, August 25 at the Moss Rose Stadium.

Confirming the former Chelsea youngster signing, Dover Athletic, posted in their official website: "Former England under 19 international Aziz Deen-Conteh has joined Dover. The 24-year-old left-back featured in several pre-season games for boss Chris Kinnear's side after returning to England, following a spell playing for Georgian top-flight team FC Zugdidi."

Deen-Conteh, who has already three caps for Sierra Leone national team, Leone Stars, has had several spell outside England playing for Greece Super League side, Ergotelis and Moldovan clubs; Zaria Balti and FC Zugdidi.

The former Port Vale defender won the FA Youth Cup during his seven years spell at Stamford Bridge and was also named in then manager Roberto Di Matteo's Champions League-winning squad in 2012 before being released in 2014.

Born in Sierra Leone, but grew up in Deptford, Deen-Conteh played for the England national Under-16 and 19 before making his Sierra Leone debut in March 2016 against in the 1-1 international friendly stalemate with the Flames of Malawi, in Freetown.