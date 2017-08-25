Sierra Leone: As Nassit Clocks 15 Foreign Guests to Grace Confab in October

Foreign dignitaries and social security experts are expected to grace the occasion marking the 15th anniversary of the National Social Security and Insurance Trust (NASSIT) in October, this year.

The conference, which would be hosted at the Bintumani International conference centre on the theme, "NASSIT at 15, Harnessing the Gains, Challenges and Opportunities for improved Service Delivery" would be followed by several other activities.

The Director General of NASSIT, Dr. Joseph S.Mans Jr, yesterday disclosed that the confab would run from 10th to 12th October, 2017.

The Director General was speaking yesterday at a press conference held at Golden Tulip Kimbima Hotel to launch the celebration marking their 15 years of operations in the country.

He disclosed that the conference would be officially opened by President Ernest Bai Koroma and graced by invited dignitaries including the Director General from Ghana Social Security and National Insurance Trust, Managing Director Social Security and Housing Finance Corporation (SSHFC) from The Gambia, and the Director General, Retirement Benefits Authority (RBA) from Kenya, among a host of others.

Mr. Mans stated that all the foreign invitees would present a technical paper on the theme of the programme.

NASSIT was established through an Act of parliament in 2001, but effective operations of the Trust started in January 2002.

"According to the Act, a period of 180 months is equivalent to 15 years", he said, adding that the minimum contribution period that qualifies any member of the scheme to receive old age retirement benefits was 15 years.

He congratulated those that have already attained the National Retirement Age of 60 years, noting that their contributions have been safely held as the institution was in a "sound financial position"

The other activities that would mark the celebration includes, a nationwide inter-secondary school quiz competition that would focus on social security in Sierra Leone, intercommunity football gala, customer week in which the Trust will engage in charitable activities, targeting selected institutions and communities across Sierra Leone.

He also stated that a special 15th Anniversary Logo would be launched followed by Muslim thanksgiving service on the 13th October, 2017, while the Christian would have theirs at St. Georges Cathedral, Freetown.