25 August 2017

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: FCC Mayor Says Relationship With Masada Sour

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Joseph S. Margai

Mayor of Freetown City Council (FCC), Franklyn Baba Bode Gibson, has claimed that the relationship between his institution and MASADA Waste Management Company is not as sweet as one would expect, because the latter is sabotaging the operations of the council.

Mayor Gibson, who was speaking on Tuesday, 22nd August, 2017, during a press briefing held at FCC's conference room, expressed dissatisfaction over the manner in which MASADA was implementing garbage collection in Freetown.

"MASADA is being given a tipping fee so as to tip all the garbage around Freetown and dump them at the appropriate places, but much is not being done in that regard. Most times, FCC has to intervene because it is our responsibility to clean the municipality of Freetown inspite of the fact that we are paying to them," he said angrily.

He cited the Monday 21st August, 2017, incident at Granville Brook, popularly called 'Bormeh' in east of Freetown, where tricycles and residents dumped heaps of rubbish outside the perimeter fence, thereby causing vehicular traffic.

"That garbage was cleared by FCC and we had to hire three bulldozers to do so. We have already cleared the two lanes that were blocked by the garbage and we are now dragging it inside the fence. That work must have been done by MASADA because they have a contract with us. This is sabotage!" he stated.

However,Jamil Bawoh, Community Development Manager, MASADA Waste Management Company, said his company is a private waste management company that was contracted for 20 years to manage garbage in the municipality of Freetown.

"The specification of our contract was to manage 43 transit points, where we deploy our bins for community people to deposit their garbage. The contract we had with FCC through the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development doesn't spell it out that it is the responsibility of MASADA to manage dumpsites. It is a traditional responsibility of FCC to manage them," he said.

He said the issue of blame games and pointing of fingers at MASADA by the very institution that should manage the dumpsites, is unfortunate.

"It's not the responsibility of MASADA to go to communities and collect garbage or clean the streets and drainages. We have a mandate to collect garbage that has been deposited at the transit points," he said.

Sierra Leone

Bank of Sierra Leone Forex Gate11 Alleged Fraudsters Sent to Jail

A battery of lawyers yesterday failed to convince Magistrate Albert J. Moody presiding at the Magistrates' Court No.1 to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.