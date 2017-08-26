South Africa: 24 Birds Positively Tested for Avian Flu Since June - Dept of Agriculture

Eight birds tested positively for avian flu in South Africa on Friday, bringing the total number of infected birds in the country to 24, the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries said.

Ten commercial chickens, five wild birds, three commercial ostriches, three birds kept as pets, and three "backyard" poultry had tested positively since June, spokesperson Bomikazi Molapo said in a statement.

"All affected properties have been placed under quarantine and disease control measures have commenced."

Avian flu, also known as Bird flu or HPAI H5N8, is an infection which commonly spreads among wild aquatic birds and can infect domestic poultry. It normally does not infect people and is treatable.

Molapo said the department had so far only received an application from one farmer to import fertile eggs to fill the supply gap caused by culling birds.

The department would conduct a thorough risk assessment to avoid exposing the country to other disease risks by allowing the importation of fertile eggs.

It was unclear how many birds had been culled in South Africa in a bid to stop the spread of avian flu.

