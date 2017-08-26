26 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 24 Birds Positively Tested for Avian Flu Since June - Dept of Agriculture

Tagged:

Related Topics

Eight birds tested positively for avian flu in South Africa on Friday, bringing the total number of infected birds in the country to 24, the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries said.

Ten commercial chickens, five wild birds, three commercial ostriches, three birds kept as pets, and three "backyard" poultry had tested positively since June, spokesperson Bomikazi Molapo said in a statement.

"All affected properties have been placed under quarantine and disease control measures have commenced."

Avian flu, also known as Bird flu or HPAI H5N8, is an infection which commonly spreads among wild aquatic birds and can infect domestic poultry. It normally does not infect people and is treatable.

Molapo said the department had so far only received an application from one farmer to import fertile eggs to fill the supply gap caused by culling birds.

The department would conduct a thorough risk assessment to avoid exposing the country to other disease risks by allowing the importation of fertile eggs.

It was unclear how many birds had been culled in South Africa in a bid to stop the spread of avian flu.

Source: News24

South Africa

Our Paramedics Are Suffering - Emergency Medical Services

The two Cape Town paramedics who got caught in an attack on their police escort in Gugulethu this week, previously had… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.