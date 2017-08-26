South Africa: White Farmers Found Guilty in South Africa Coffin Case

Two white men have been convicted of attempted murder after threatening to a kill a black man they forced into a coffin. Even 23 years after the end of apartheid, South Africa continues to struggle with racism.

A court in South Africa on Friday found two white farmers guilty of attempted murder after a video emerged last year showing the defendants forcing a black man into a coffin and threatening to set it on fire.

Read more: South Africa whites feel the pain of poverty, too

The video showed Victor Mlotshwa being forced into a coffin as he pleaded for the white men not to kill him. "Why shouldn't we, when you are killing our farm?" responded one of the defendants in the video.

South African judge Segopotje Mphahlele told Willem Oosthuizen and Theo Martins Jackson that "for attempted murder of Mr. Mlotshwa, I hereby find you both guilty" of attempted murder, kidnap, intimidation and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Enduring racism

Oosthuizen and Jackson pleaded not guilty over the incident, which occurred in the eastern province of Mpumalanga. The defendants said they were only trying to scare Mlotshwa, alleging that he stole copper cables from their farm.

Read more: Johannesburg: New leadership, old problems

The video triggered national outrage when it emerged last year. Racism continues to be a source of tension in South Africa, even 23 years after the end of white-minority apartheid rule.

Black people make up approximately 80 percent of South Africa's of 54 million population. However, most of the country's wealth remains in the hands of white people, who account for roughly eight percent of the population.

ls/rt (dpa, AFP)