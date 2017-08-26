26 August 2017

Uganda to Switch Off Two Million SIM Cards

By Charles M. Mpagi

Authorities in Kampala say that all unregistered Sim cards will be switched off on August 30, ending months' long feuds between mobile phone subscribers, telecom companies and the government.

Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda told a press conference on Friday that no further deadline extensions would be granted.

"That is the decision the meeting took; all unverified/unregistered Sim cards will be switched off at midnight of August 30, when the three months extension granted by President Yoweri Museveni expires," he said.

Information and Communications Technology Minister Frank Tumwebaze said reprieve will be granted only to subscribers with money on their mobile money accounts -- but only for withdrawal.

"Those with mobile money on their phones will be allowed to withdraw, but they will not be able to load," he said.

Tracking criminals

Brig Henry Tumukunde, Minister for Security, said the registration and verification will help trace a crime to the person who committed it.

An earlier government effort announced in the heat of the murder of Assistant Inspector General of Police, Andrew Felix Kawesi in March to have all mobile phone Sim cards verified using the National Identification Number on subscribers National Identification Cards by May 1.

An outcry from both subscribers and telcos prompted the President to grant an extension.

According to the director of corporate affairs at the Uganda Communications Commission Fred Otunnu, about two million subscribers had not validated their Sim cards by the close of business on Friday.

