Ethiopia: ERCS, IFRC Conducted Goat Restocking in Afar Region

The Ethiopian Red Cross Society (ERCS) in collaboration with the International Federation of Red Cross Societies (IFRS) have conducted goat restocking in Bidu Woreda, Afar regional state.

According to a press release ERCS sent to The Ethiopian Herald, through the restocking 1,000 households have received 5,000 heads of goats which includes one male and four female goats.85% of the beneficiaries were women and 15% men. The recipients were identified to be the poorest of the poor in accordance with information obtained from the Pastoralists and Rural Development Bureau of the Region.

The goat restocking which is part of the continuous drought response effort by ERCS and IFRC includes essential drugs and vaccinations for the goats and animal fodder worth 6.2 million birr.

So far, ERCS Afar regional branch office has successfully kicked off and managed the distribution of 4070 goats in 15 kebeles from July 28 to August 08 2017 and the remaining goats will continue to be distributed to the drought victims in the upcoming days.

Since January 2017, ERCS and its partners in the movement and local and international supporters provided food and non food items to half a million drought affected people at a cost of around 80 million birr.

The major loopholes in the protection of consumers' rights emanate from their lack of awareness, according to Trade competition and customers' protection authority.

Adjudicative Director with the Authority Getnet Ashebir told The Ethiopian Herald that the Authority is in charge of protecting consumers and the business community from anti-competitive and unfair market practices, misleading market conducts and to promote competitive free market.

He said the authority for this end depends largely on complaints filed by consumers themselves apart from other sources of information.

Consumers have the right to get sufficient and accurate information of the quality and type of goods and services, selectively buy goods or services, no to be obliged to buy, the right looked into quality or options of goods and services or price bargain and replace detected goods and services.

During this time of violation against consumers' rights, the consumer can submit complaints to the Authority for adjudication and the authority gives the judiciary decisions by investigating the situations in depth. The consumer also has the right to claim compensation for goods damage suffers because of transactions in goods and services.

Ashebir told that this year more than eighty complaints were filed to the authority for out of which it solved 71 while the rest were out of its mandate. An indemnification of birr 735,532 was made for 43 of the cases in the form of refund while 28 complains were solved by replacement and improvement of goods and services, according to the director speech.

Ashebir indicated that consumers have the right to request replacement of goods within 15 days from the date of procurement. When the service bought is detected the merchant is obliged to give the service free of charge; the protection applies even when there is no written agreement. The responsibility is given for adjudication director to correct wrong doings according to rules and regulations of authority.

According to Ashebir the merchant has several duties and responsibilities, obliged to disclose their trade names, issue receipts and keeping their pad, supply sufficient information relating to good and services it sale whenever requested by the consumer, display price of goods and services by affixing a price tag in a conspicuous place in the business premise.

In the occasion of monopoly of goods and services, limiting the capacity of production goods and services, violation of rights and benefits of consumers, detection of goods by the businessperson leads to administrative, civil action and criminal prosecution according to the right given to the authority's law article 49 of the proclamation, further Ashebir added.

The rule imposes merchants during violation into penalties and imprisonment , for instance price fixing, collusive tendering, sale by quota and setting minimum price is punishable with 20% of annual income or 1,000,000-2,000,000 where annual income cannot be determined 5-10 years of imprisonment, unfair and misleading activities are punishable with 10-20 years of imprisonment and dominance of goods and services is punishable with 15 % of annual income or 500,000-1,000,000 annual income, imprisonment 5 to 15 years.

The director also gave emphasis on activities selling goods which are dangerous to human health and safety, the source which is not known, substandard, poisoned and expired goods and services.

Competition law enforcement is an essential tool to ensure that Ethiopians benefit from trade liberalization. Consumer protection is complementary to competition law and policy in enhancing consumer welfare.

The authority is mainly focusing on creating community's awareness towards their rights and benefits by giving face to face education, using media to transfer messages, establishing club in school and announcing free dial number to present their petition when the rights and benefits of consumer are violated by merchants..