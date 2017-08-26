South Africa: Five Remain Trapped 3.1km Underground At Harmony Mine

Photo: Supplied

Harmony Gold mine Kusasalethu in Carletonville (file photo).

Rescue teams were on Saturday morning still working to save five miners trapped 3.1km below ground at Harmony's Kusasalethu mine in Carletonville.

The five miners became trapped behind a rock wall after a tremor, measuring 1.2 on the Richter scale, caused sections of the gold mine to collapse at around 10:30 am on Friday.

The cause of the tremor has not yet been established.

Harmony said in a statement on Saturday morning that rescuers worked through the night to try and reach the five employees, and would continue until the men were found.

Rescue teams have been pumping compressed air into the shaft where the miners are stranded, to reduce the risk of them suffocating.

The mine has suspended all operations as the rescue takes place.

Roughly 3000 miners were working there at the time of the tremor.

No other injuries were reported.

Source: News24