Sudan: Chinese Vice-Premier Leaves the Country

Photo: Xinhua/Wang Ye

Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli meets with Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir in Khartoum, Sudan.

Khartoum — The Chinese Vice-Premier, Zhang Gaoli, left the Country , Saturday after a two-day official visit.

He was seen off at Khartoum Airport by the First Vice-President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih and several ministers.

Foreign Minister, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour described in press statements the visit as successful and historic.

He underlined that agreements signed confirms the Sudan- China relations are in progressing in the right direction , indicating that China Vice Premier met during his visit with the First Vice-President and National Prime Minister and held a very successful talks.

The Minister added that Mr. Zhang Gaoli met with President of the Republic and conveyed to him a message from his Chinese counterpart dealing with bilateral relations and ways of boosting them further, explaining that Mr. Zhang and President Al-Bashir discussed all issues of concern to the two Countries.

He further added that President Al-Bashir has extended an invitation to President of China to visit Sudan and that the Chinese Vice-Premier promised to convey the invitation to the Chinese President.

It is worth mentioning that President of the Republic, Omer Al-Bashir awarded the Vice Premier of China State Council a 'Republic Oder-First Class- in recognition of China's support to Sudan at all forums.

SA/SA