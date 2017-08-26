Photo: Premium Times

Nigerian bikers speak to the press on the "One Nigeria Ride" event which they hope will promote national unity on the country's Independence Day.

A group of bikers will be organising a commemorative ride tagged, "The one Nigeria Ride" slated for October 1, Nigeria's independence day to advocate for the country's unity.

Abubakar Abdullahi, speaking on behalf of the group to journalists on Saturday at the Unity Fountain, said it was 'their own way of standing for the peace of Nigeria.'

Mr Abdullai said they will bring together bikers from every part of Nigeria to ride in the capital city.

He said the increasing agitations in the country and counter-attacks had become a source of worry for the bikers

"As we all have noticed, there has been a wave of divisive and secessionist sentiments sweeping across Nigeria since the recent 2015 elections.

"Amidst of all of these, many Nigerians remain fervent in their belief in the oneness of Nigeria, that we are stronger together, that progress and development only comes through enduring peace and unity, that our differences are what makes us a beautiful people and our population is what has earned us position as the 'giant of Africa."

He said the country could only progress and develop through enduring peace and unity.

"I have lived, schooled and worked in 31 states out of the 36 states of the federation and I have discovered that Nigeria is an amazing place and its going to be really difficult to break this country. Its like a fabric and we are intertwined"

"We therefore intend to use October 1st to remind our fellow country men across board that this nation is the only one we have to call our own and that the unity in diversity is sure way to achieve the development of Nigeria, all well-meaning Nigerians yearn to see come to pass."

When asked if they have a planned route or pattern to ride on that day, one of the bikers said they are yet to work out a plan.

The group also said that they have no affiliation with any pressure group or political association.