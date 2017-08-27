Tanzania: Small-Scale Oil Producers Sad With Relocation Order

Dodoma — Sunflower seedoil extraction is increasing in Dodoma.

The Central Zone Oilseed Processors Association (Cezopa) puts the number of small-scale sunflower oilseed extraction factories to 200 in Dodoma.

But 95 per cent of the factories operate in residential areas, due to inadequate capital. Some people have turned rooms at their homes into factories.

The situation has created chaos, posing healthy, safety and environment concerns in residential areas.

This is happening at a time when the government is shifting its base from Dar es Salaam to Dodoma. To address the problem of the proliferation of mini-factories in residential areas, Dodoma municipality has drawn up a policy, which requires operators of sunflower oilseed extraction factories to relocate.

The aim is to ensure that production is regulated and is conducted in compliance with safety, environmental and health standards. Despite the policy implementation, a tug-of-war has erupted between the municipality and operators of sunflower oilseed extraction factories.

Best-Dialogue in Tanzania and Mzumbe University are carrying out research on the 'Application, and Implication of the Industrial Land Policy on Sunflower Oil Processors in Dodoma Municipality'.

Best-Dialogue, formerly known as Best-AC, is a programme that gives grants to businesses, conducts training programmes and carries out research to identify factors that make doing business difficult.

The ongoing research, among others, targets to review the Dodoma municipal council industrial land/plot allocation policy, with a view of identifying the intended application of the policy and compare with the way it is implemented, and assess the extent it takes into accounts the needs and expectations of sunflower oilseed processor stakeholders.

"The expected outcome of this research can be used as evidence for dialogue on the land policy amendments, encourage participatory approach and transparency in drafting, enacting, and implementation process of the land allocation policy," the Mzumbe University Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic Affairs), Prof Ganka Nyamsogoro, told The Citizen.

However, the qualitative research has established that small-scale sunflower oilseed processors are grappling with diverse challenges to shift their factories to designated industrial areas.

Many of such operators complain about high prices of acquiring industrial plots as well as unavailability of areas suitable for small and medium-size enterprises.

This has made many operators run factories in their backyards with no proper registration and identification. The situation has limited business expansion, hamstrung the ability to conform to standards and regulations and complicated accessibility. Many of such people evade tax.

They told a meeting organised by Best-Dialogue that they were unable to relocate prices of lots were inexorably high.

"In designated industrial areas of Njedengwa the minimum price of a plot is Sh30 million. Most of us operate on shoestring budgets. We can't afford such expensive plots. Moreover, bureaucracy in land acquisition is also a huge challenge," said Mr Jackson Masawe, a proprietor of sunflower oil factory. If the fifth phase government really needs to stimulate industries there is a need to introduce investment incentives to locals."

Overtaxation hinders growth

Overtaxation hinders growth

They also cite overtaxation as a hindrance to operations of small-scale industrial owners. "We fail to grow because authorities have, unfortunately, turned us into ATMs. Just imagine, with meagre capital and profit we generate, we are overtaxed, nay, almost punished as regulators, the taxman and the district council surcharge us," said Ms Sarah Barnabas.

She added that, it was irking that some of such authorities sometimes taxes or fees even when production is suspended. "It's very sad; instead of assisting us to grow these authorities are extracting money from us. I am pessimistic about the realisation of the industrialisation dream."

Most local financial institutions require land as collateral for accessing loans, a condition which has always been a great barrier to small-scale oilseed factory owners in Central Zone.

"We submit project proposals to financial institutions to seek loans to expand our plants but fail to get credit because conditions are tough," said Cezopa chairman Ringo Iringo.

He also said operators were grappling with technology challenges as they are using rudimentary machines, which are poor in refining sunflower oil. That is the case because capital is low.

To increase the performance of the sunflower oilseeds production chain, stakeholders appeal to the government to set aside land where operators can open a production cluster. Moreover, they seek exemptions of some taxes to enable the businesses to grow.

Singida and Dodoma among regions that are benefiting from SME Credit Guarantee Scheme Fund to propel the establishment of sunflower oil processing industries.

The initiative targets to minimise quantity of importing refined cooking oils. Tanzania imports 400,000 tonnes of cooking oils annually.

Last year, the 2016-2020 Sunflower Development Strategy Plan under the auspicious of the Supporting Indian Trade and Investment for Africa was launched.

To open a small sunflower factory requires at least Sh10 million, and Sh200-500 million for a medium-sized one.

Meanwhile, although Tanzania can wholly produce edible oils for its consumption, it spends Sh655 billion ($294 million) annually on importing palm oil from Asia, a new study shows.

The study, conducted by the Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) between March and June this year, shows that challenges such as poor farming technologies hamper cooking oil production.

The study conducted in Arusha, Dar es Salaam, Dodoma and Morogoro shows that the production of oilseeds depends on rains.

It also highlights poor processing and packaging technologies.

Eighty-five per cent of oilseed producers are poorly equipped small-scale farmers.

According to TPSF research consultant Bryceson Sali, Tanzania has 1.6 million of oilseed farmers.

Sali hopes that if oilseed farming it will make a dent in poverty in more than 13 million households.

The study has recommended that the government increase its commitment in promoting the production of edible oils to end massive imports.

Tanzania's annual demand for edible oils is 500,000 tonnes while supply is 180,000 tonnes.

To bridge the deficit, cooking oils are imported.

The report forecasts demand to hit 700,000 tonnes by 2030.

If 2 million tonnes of oilseeds are produced annually the situation will greatly improve.

An assistant director in the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr Juma Mwambapa, said the government was aware of the country's huge cooking oil potential.

He said the ministry officials would study the report and work on areas that could speed up Tanzania's realisation of its industrialisation goal.