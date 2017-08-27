27 August 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Growing Coffee As Economic Patriotism

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Michael J. Ssali

Buy Uganda Build Uganda (BUBU) is a new magazine that made its first street appearance only this August.

Your columnist's first impression of BUBU is that it is out to persuade Ugandans to engage in practical patriotism by prioritising Ugandan goods and enterprises that promote national economic development.

It has an interesting commentary about the activities of NUCAFE (National Union of Coffee Agribusinesses and Farm Enterprises), whose Executive Director, Joseph Nkandu, stresses the importance of coffee farmers owning their crop.

Any effort to improve the production of our country's main cash crop is a form of patriotism according to BUBU. Uganda is fortunate to be among the countries that produce coffee which is the world's most traded commodity after oil. Why then should her citizens wallow in poverty and deprivation?

NUCAFE is trying to unlock this puzzle by working among

198 member associations and cooperatives or one million small holder farmers across Uganda. As a farmers' organization, NUCAFE has established its own coffee processing plant at Namanve near Kampala where coffee is graded, roasted, ground, blended and packaged before it is marketed as a Ugandan product. Due to value addition the coffee farmer, according to BUBU, realizes 250% increase in income per kilogram. NUCAFE follows up the farmers to ensure that they put their money to proper use by transforming their households - decent home accommodation, dressing, feeding, and their children's education.

Besides efforts to increase coffee production NUCAFE promotes domestic coffee consumption. It also sensitizes farmers about gender equity and coffee farm succession planning before the parents die so that the next generation continues earning from the farm. NUCAFE is also assisting farmers with climate change mitigation and adaptation by advocating shade tree planting within the coffee bushes and facilitating them to harvest rainwater for irrigation purposes.

Soon NUCAFE's processing plant at Namanve will be powered by solar energy to save expenditure on hydroelectricity and to avoid diesel generator emissions that actually aggravate global warming.

Uganda

Uganda to Switch Off Two Million SIM Cards

Authorities in Kampala say that all unregistered Sim cards will be switched off on August 30, ending months' long feuds… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.