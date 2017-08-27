27 August 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Gladiators Beat Swaziland in Friendly

Windhoek — The Brave Gladiators beat Swaziland national women's team 3-2 in an international friendly match played at the Namibia Football Association (NFA) Technical Centre on Saturday.

The match was part of the preparations by both teams for the upcoming 2017 Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (Cosafa) Women's Senior Tournament.

Two goals by Anna-Marie Shikusho and one by Twelikondjela Amukoto in the first 45 minutes were enough for the Namibians, who managed to contain their opponents who looked like they would snatch a draw, or even a win, in the second half.

Swaziland scored their two goals in the second half through impressive Celiwe Nkambule and a penalty in injury time by Nqobile Dlamini. - Nampa

