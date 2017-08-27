27 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Second Trapped Kusasalethu Miner Dies

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Supplied
Harmony Gold mine Kusasalethu in Carletonville.

The second miner trapped in the Kusasalethu mine near Carletonville has died, Harmony Gold said on Sunday."A second miner... has been brought to surface. Regrettably, he succumbed to his injuries," the mine's Chief Executive Officer, Peter Steenkamp said in a statement.

On Saturday, another miner was rescued but declared dead once brought to the surface. This follows an incident on Friday morning when a tremor measuring 1.2 on the Richter scale caused sections of the gold mine to collapse. About 3 000 miners were working at the time of the tremor but all apart from the five managed to get to safety.

"Three employees remain unaccounted for and rescue efforts will continue until they have been found," said Steenkamp.

"Our efforts continue to focus on reaching our colleagues as quickly and safely as possible," said Peter Steenkamp.

The three are trapped 3.1km below the surface. Compressed air is being pumped into the shaft in which they are thought to be trapped in order to keep the miners alive.

Source: News24

South Africa

Our Paramedics Are Suffering - Emergency Medical Services

The two Cape Town paramedics who got caught in an attack on their police escort in Gugulethu this week, previously had… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.