27 August 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudanese Hajj Pilgrims Suffer Food Poisoning in Jeddah

Jeddah — Forty Sudanese Hajj pilgrims became sick after eating contaminated meals in a hotel in the Saudi city of Jeddah last week.

The Information Mission for Sudanese pilgrims in Jeddah reported last week that 40 Sudanese Muslim worshippers, who travelled to Mecca by sea, were hit by food poisoning in a hotel in the town last week.

Some of the victims were transferred to hospitals in Jeddah, the director of the Saudi medical office for pilgrims, Dr Mohamed Ali, said in a press statement.

After being treated, the pilgrims could continue their journey to perform the Hajj, the annual pilgrimage to Mecca, the most holy city in Islam, which all adult Muslims are expected to undertake at least once in their lifetime.

The five-day pilgrimage takes place from the 8th to 12th day of Dhu Al Hijja, the 12th and final month in the Islamic calendar. In 2017, the Hajj will begin on Wednesday 30 August and last until Monday 4 September.

The largest Muslim feast, the Eid El Adha (the Feast of the Sacrifice) that honours the willingness of Ibrahim/Abraham to sacrifice his son as an act of submission to God's command, commences after the descent of the pilgrims from Mount Arafat, a hill east of Mecca. Eid sacrifices may take place until sunset on the 13th day of Dhu Al Hijja.

