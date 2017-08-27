South Africa: Two Missing Gold Miners Died, Three Still Sought

Photo: Harmony

Kusasalethu mine, west of Johannesburg.

Two of five miners trapped three kilometres underground after a seismic event in a South African gold mine have been recovered, but succumbed to their injuries.

The Harmony Gold Mining Company announced the deaths of the two miners in news releases on Saturday and Sunday.

"Three employees remain unaccounted for and rescue efforts will continue until they have been found," the company said.

The event took place at the Kusasalethu mine near Carletonville, west of Johannesburg, at 10.30 am on Friday, causing a rockfall in the mine's working area.

Mining operations have been suspended and the company says the search will continue until all the miners have been found.