South Africa: 1 Dead, 7 Injured After Man Opens Fires On Joburg Theatre Audience

One person was killed when a man jumped on stage and began shooting at the crowd during a concert at the Hillbrow Theatre in the early hours of Sunday morning, Gauteng police said.

"The suspect jumped onto the stage while a band was performing. He then grabbed a microphone and claimed that he would stop the band unless he got back his stolen cellphone," said police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini in a statement.

"When the audience tried to intervene, he fired shots randomly and eight people were shot."

One person was killed and seven were seriously injured. They are being treated in hospital.

The gunman then apparently fled on foot.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

