Tanzania: Police Launch Probe Against Corrupt Cops

POLICE in Dar es Salaam have launched an investi-gation against its officers accused of seeking and receiving bribes from drug dealers.

The investigation was launched following directives by the Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner (RC), Mr Paul Makonda (pictured).

The acting Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander, Lucas Mkondya, told the 'Sunday News' that his office has launched investigation on the matter and that the suspects will be arrested and brought to book soon.

On Friday, the RC said his office received crucial information on some police officers who seek and receive bribes from drug-deal-ers.

He said his office also received information on officers who wrong-ly and deliberately accuse innocent people of committing crime.

"We have the information that some officers arrest people at Coco beach on the grounds that they were found making love in public.

We have evidence that such accusa-tions are not true but the officers use the loophole to get bribes from innocent people," he said.

He added that some police offi-cers from the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) raided a house and accused the occupants of possessing illicit drugs.

He said the officers grabbed 50,000 US dollars from innocent 'wananchi'.

RC Makonda directed the police force to arrest all suspected officers and charge them in accordance with the police force regulations.

Yesterday, DCP Mkondya said investigations were on and that all important information will be shared to the RC.

"We are not allowed to provide any information when we are going on with investigation.

This is our procedure as police force. We are working on the RC's directives and all police officers who go against the force's regulations will be arrested and charged accordingly," he said.