27 August 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Ruto Says All Parties Should Prepare to Accept Supreme Court Ruling

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — Deputy President William Ruto has emphasized the need for all parties in the petition challenging the Presidential election to accept the final ruling by the Supreme Court set for Friday this week.

Speaking after a church service in Ziwa, Uasin Gishu County, Ruto stressed on the need for everyone to continue exhibiting the democratic maturity that characterized the just concluded elections.

"We must not let our fence down at this late hour by introducing conflict. We must move together, respect the will of the people and respect the outcome of the court. The leaders are elected by Kenyans and you did that peacefully, so let us continue with the same spirit," he stated.

He has also emphasised on the need for Kenyans to embrace peace and avoid any form of conflict with the potential of dividing the country.

"We should not undermine the democratic maturity that we have shown in this election by introducing elements of violence. We want to celebrate the maturity of our democracy that this election was about issues, it was about national parties and it is about the progress of our country," he said.

NASA leader Raila Odinga, who is challenging the presidential election results at the Supreme Court, also spoke to reporters after a church service at the Holy Family Basilica stated that their journey to Canaan was still on course, but he did not elaborate.

Chief Justice David Maraga has expressed confidence that the Supreme Court will deliver the ruling on the petition on time relying on available evidence and law.

Odinga is challenging the presidential election results released by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), insisting he was rigged out through a computer programme employed to favour his Jubilee Party opponent who also defeated him in 2013.

The start of the hearings of the petition at the Supreme Court was pushed forward to Monday 9 am from 2pm Sunday as earlier announced during a pre-trial hearing held on Sunday night.

