Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa says commissions of inquiry into state capture should not stop law enforcement agencies from investigating the culprits in the meantime.

Addressing hundreds at a Cosatu rally in Seshego outside Polokwane on Sunday, Ramaphosa said the Hawks must investigate state capture.

He said parliamentarians were also concerned that allegations of state capture were lingering against the ruling party.

"The parliamentarians are saying investigations must be conducted while the country is waiting for the president to appoint a commission of inquiry," said Ramaphosa.

Speaking during the rally, Cosatu deputy secretary Solly Phetoe said the labour federation would be marching against state capture.

Ramaphosa said delegates to the ANC's December elective conference should not allow money to influence their votes, and candidate preference.

"You must only be influenced by one thing, the interests of the ANC," he said.

"You must not allow money to influence you. You must be guided by the values and the principles of the ANC."

"We must stop the division among us, we must stop factionalism, we must embrace unity, we must embrace working together, because if we are divided, we will not be able to win in 2019.

"It is only when we are united that we will be able to succeed in 2019. We should keep our focus on 2019, and devise a strategy on how we will win elections."

Ramaphosa said opposition parties were planning to gamble on the divisions and factionalism in the ruling party.

In the 2016 local government elections, ANC was unseated in major metro municipalities.

Ramaphosa used the rally to preach about unity and urged ANC members to guard against a power shift crisis.

He said, if the ANC allowed division to reign, it would not emerge victorious during the 2019 national election.

Source: News24