Kenya: Schools Re-Open for Third Term On Monday With a Packed Calendar

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — Schools are set to reopen for third term on Monday with a packed calendar that includes the national examinations and the final stages in the piloting of the new curriculum ahead of its roll out next year.

The school calendar will run up to October 29 to allow Standard Eight and Form Four students sit the national examination after a two-month marathon term without non-academic activities or mid-term break.

There will also be no prayer sessions in schools this term in a move implemented last year to reduce unnecessary contact between candidates and outsiders during the examination period.

The tough rules were introduced by the government to curb cheating in national examinations which had become rampant.

The Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) will also be putting the final touches to the proposed learning system ahead of its piloting from nursery to Class Three next year.

On Thursday, President Kenyatta also announced that all of this year's Standard Eight candidates will join Form One next year, with plans already in place to ensure adequate government funding to secondary schools to guarantee the 100per cent transition.

He expressed concerns about low learning outcome in schools despite heavy investment, saying those tasked with the responsibility must put in more efforts.

According to Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi, plans to reform the education sector are on course, including the examination system, curriculum and addressing spiritual needs of children.

A total of 1,003,556 candidates are registered for the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examination while 615,773 are set to sit the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examination.

There will be 28,566 examination centers for the KCPE and 9,350 for KCSE candidates.

A total of 6,037 KCPE and 7,001 KCSE private candidates also registered this year.

