The Nigeria Senior Women's Basketball team, D'Tigress, have been crowned African champions again following their 65-48 win over Senegal on Sunday in the final of the 2017 Afrobasket Championships.

D'Tigress, who last won the biennial championship in 2003, came to Sunday's final prepared; and they delivered the prize.

As they did in their previous seven games in which they won all, the Coach Sam Vincent-tutored team held their nerves to win the nail-biting encounter.