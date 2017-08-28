Nigeria: Seun Kuti Misses Felabration Debut At Notting Hill Carnival

Seun Kuti Son of late Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti will be missing in action when Felabration train debuts at this year's Notting Hill Carnival in the United Kingdom on Monday due to his inability to renew his visa.

"Seun... put in his visa for renewal at the British Embassy but unfortunately this process will take longer than he had envisaged," the 2017 Felabration Festival Committee said in a statement.

Seun, himself an Afrobeat artist with an international fan base, is one of Fela's sons and was expected to play a role as the Felabration hits London.

But his absence is expected not to impact negatively on the Felabration Park, which will be staged at the Emslie Horniman Pleasance Park, on 12, Golborne Gardens, Kensal Road, London, W10 5DH, come Monday, August 28, as other members of the Felabration committee, including Seun's siblings, Yeni and Femi Kuti, are already in London.

Founded by Yemi Kuti, Felabration is an annual festival celebrating the life, times, music and ideals of Fela and its debut appearance at Notting Hill Carnival marks the beginning of the 20th edition.

A horde of Afrobeat music groups in the U.K. and across the globe have all converged in London to honour the memories of Fela on Monday.