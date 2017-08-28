27 August 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Osinbajo - I Worked With 'Area Boys' in Lagos for 10 Years

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo

Abuja — Wife of the Vice-President, Pastor Dolapo Osinbajo, has said that she spent about 10 years during her pastoral work under the notorious Lagos flyovers with 'area boys' in an effort to reshape their lives.

She explained that most of the youths that loiter in the dark corners of the bridge are not children of the poor but come from wealthy or well-to-do background.

Mrs Osinbajo, who was speaking at a 'Teens Career Conference' organised at the weekend by The Everlasting Arms Parish (TEAP) of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Garki, Abuja, also revealed that during her interactions, she discovered that these youths were into all kinds of hard drugs.

According to her, the indiscriminate use of hard drugs by these youths often turn them into tools for criminal activities thereby endangering the innocent members of the society.

While recounting her experiences as a worker in RCCG under notorious bridges, Mrs Osinbajo, who is a grand daughter of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, said: "When I became a worker in the church, the first place I worked was the Teenage Church and for 10 years I was in the Children's Church."

Nigeria

