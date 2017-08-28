28 August 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: D'Tigress Beat Senegal 60-53 to Win 2017 Afrobasket

Tagged:

Related Topics

By David Ngobua

Nigeria's senior Women basketball team, D'Tigress yesterday defeated arch-rivals Senegal 60-53 in the finals of the 2017 Afrobasket Women Championship in Bamako Mali for their third African title.

The gruelling encounter was a repeat of the 2015 finals when D'Tigress defeated Senegal 64-57 for their second title having won the first in 2003 in Mozambique.

D'Tigress had beaten Senegal 58-54 in their last group match so yesterday's match was a grudge one as the Senegalese came all out for their pound of flesh but propelled by Adaora Elonu, Ndidi Madu, Evelyn Akhator and kalu Ezinne, D'Tigress stood firm to emerge champions.

As expected victory did not come easy for the D'Tigress as they had to dig deep in the last two quarters to overwhelm their opponents.

Although they took the first quarter 18-12, the Senegalese stormed back to win the second quarter 21-10 but D'Tigress won the third 15-7 and subdued their opponents 17-13 in the last quarter.

Thus, D'Tigress won the championship without dropping a single match on the way as they had won all group matches against Mozambique, Egypt, Congo DR, Guinea and former champions Senegal before beating Cote D'Ivoire in the quarter-finals and the host nation Mali in the semi-finals.

The coach Sam Vincent tutored D'Tigress will represent Africa in the 2018 World Cup in Spain.

Nigeria

How Nigeria Can Attract Huge Investment, By SBM Chief, Others

For Nigeria to pull huge investment into the country, the need for government to make the incentives policies and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.